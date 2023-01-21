With King Charles III’s coronation ceremony just months away, Buckingham Palace has released plans for the big weekend, as well as how to watch.

Charles and his wife Camilla, the queen consort, will be sworn into their sovereign roles on Saturday, May 6, at Westminster Abbey in London.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8, 2022, Charles was immediately named king and was formally declared head of state in a televised ceremony on Sept. 10.

“I’m deeply aware of this great inheritance and of the duties and heavy responsibilities of sovereignty, which have now passed to me,” Charles said in an address to the nation. “In taking up these responsibilities, I shall strive to follow the inspiring example I have been set in upholding constitutional government and to seek the peace, harmony and prosperity of the peoples of these islands and of the Commonwealth realms and territories throughout the world.”

But the upcoming ceremony is just one part of a packed weekend of celebrations, which also includes a concert, luncheons and a volunteering effort called “The Big Help Out.”

Here’s the full schedule of events.

Saturday, May 6

On the day of the coronation, Charles and Camilla will travel from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey for the ceremony in a tradition known as “The King’s Procession.” The ceremony will consist of a religious service conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

“The Service will reflect the Monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry,” Buckingham Palace said in a news release.

Following the service, the two will be joined by other members of the royal family and return to Buckingham Palace, marking a larger ceremonial procession called “The Coronation Procession.”

To conclude Saturday’s ceremonial events, the newly minted king and queen consort will appear alongside their family on the balcony at the palace.

In keeping with tradition, the King launched a Coronation Claims Office that will accept written claims from people seeking to participate in the ceremony. Applications will be evaluated based on having a connection to those who performed services in the 1953 coronation of Queen Elizabeth II.

It’s unclear if Prince Harry will attend his father’s coronation amid the ongoing rift over his bombshell memoir, “Spare.” When asked, the Duke of Sussex said “the ball is in their court.”

The palace has not announced the guest list, but Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco confirmed to People that they look forward to attending the coronation ceremony.

Sunday, May 7

On Sunday, May 7, a coronation concert will take place at Windsor Castle, bringing “global music icons and contemporary stars together” in celebration. The BBC is set to broadcast the event live.

The concert’s theme will be “Lighting up the Nation,” and is expected to include light projections, lasers and drones to illuminate notable locations across the United Kingdom. The palace has not yet announced guest performers, but said that The Coronation Choir and The Virtual Choir, composed of performers across the country, will both sing at the event.

Much of the in-person audience will consist of volunteers associated with Charles and Camilla’s charity relations. But for those hoping to attend, the BBC will also hold a national ballot for several thousand people to receive a pair of free tickets.

Also on Sunday, neighbors across the United Kingdom are encouraged to share a meal, sip on a cup of tea or host a street party together as part of the “Coronation Big Lunch.”

“A Coronation Big Lunch brings the celebrations to your neighbourhood and is a great way to get to know your community a little better,” a release from Buckingham Palace states.

Monday, May 8

Rounding out a weekend full of events, Monday marks the United Kingdom’s official bank holiday in honor of the coronation.

On that day, the King is also hoping people will volunteer in their community as part of “The Big Help Out,” held “in tribute to His Majesty The King’s public service,” according to Buckingham Palace.