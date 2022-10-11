Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the former Prince of Wales promptly took on a new title: King Charles III.

It's been a busy time for the new monarch, but he has yet to publicly don one very important royal accessory: a crown. That momentous occasion will occur during King Charles III's coronation ceremony.

The day of ceremony is a bank holiday in the U.K., as was the day of the queen's funeral.

Until now, Buckingham Palace hasn't shared any official details surrounding the much-anticipated ceremony, but they just released preliminary information.

Below, we're breaking down everything you need to know about the coronation — also known as "Operation Golden Orb," the ceremony's codename.

When will the coronation take place?

Royal watchers will have to wait a few months to witness the coronation of King Charles III.

In an official news release shared with TODAY, Buckingham Palace announced that the ceremony will take place on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

Typically, there is a significant gap between the accession ceremony, when the monarch's role is confirmed, and the coronation ceremony, when the monarch is crowned. For example, Elizabeth became queen in February 1952 and her coronation took place in June 1953.

The palace explained the delay comes down to a conclusion to the "period of national and royal mourning," as well as the planning required for organizing the ceremony.

The news release estimates that King Charles III will officially announce the date of the coronation by signing a proclamation later this year during a Privy Council meeting.

Where will the coronation be held?

The coronation ceremony will take place at a location that holds special meaning for the royal family: Westminster Abbey in London. It's the same spot where Queen Elizabeth II's funeral took place and where William and Catherine, the Prince and Princess of Wales, got married in 2011.

Per Buckingham Palace, the ceremony has been held at Westminster Abbey for the last 900 years.

What happens during the coronation ceremony?

During the ceremony, which will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, both King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will be crowned.

Per Buckingham Palace, the coronation is “a solemn religious service, together with an occasion for celebration and pageantry.” During the ceremony, the new monarch is "anointed, blessed and consecrated."

British coronation ceremonies haven't changed much over the past thousand years, but King Charles III plans to recognize "the spirit of our times" during his while also including the typical core elements.

"The Coronation will reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry," the news release reads.

Will the ceremony be televised? How to watch

So, you're not on the guest list? Fear not. The ceremony will be televised, a relatively new possibility: Queen Elizabeth's coronation in 1953 was the first-ever to be televised.