All the stars performing at King Charles' coronation concert (so far)

The first coronation in the United Kingdom in 70 years will feature an A-list lineup of singers.

The concert, meant to formally celebrate King Charles III's installation as the new monarch is scheduled for Sunday, May 7, according to BBC, a day after the ceremony takes place.

Here's what to know about the concert, which will be performed at Windsor Castle before a crowd of 20 thousand and many more virtually.

Who is performing in the lineup?

Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Andrea Bocelli and the British pop group Take That are headlining the concert, per the BBC.

Grammy-winner Sir Bryn Terfel, singer and songwriter Freya Ridings and composer and producer Alexis Ffrench are also slated to perform. The artists will be accompanied by a 70-piece orchestra and a house band.

The "Coronation Choir," comprised of "the nation’s keenest community choirs and amateur singers from across the United Kingdom" is also performing, according to BBC.

Bocelli previously sang for Queen Elizabeth II multiple times. She died in September at age 96 after 70 years on the throne.

“I have had the great honor of singing for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on several occasions," he said. "It is now another great honor to be asked to perform at the Coronation Concert of King Charles III.

Take That members Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen told BBC their performance will be their first since 2019.

"What a stage to come back on!" the band remarked. "A huge live band and orchestra, a choir, military drummers, the backdrop of Windsor Castle and the celebration of a new King. We can’t wait.”

Lionel Richie called the concert "a once-in-a-lifetime event and it'll be an honor and a celebration" to perform.

Perry, who was appointed the ambassador of The British Asian Trust, a charity founded by Charles, said she was excited to "(help) to shine a further light on the British Asian Trust’s Children’s Protection Fund, whose work includes on-ground initiatives to fundraising, with the aim to find solutions to child trafficking.”

The concert will include a special light show called “Lighting up the Nation,” during which notable locations across the United Kingdom will be lit using projections, lasers, drone displays and illuminations.

When is the coronation concert?

Set the date for Sunday, May 7. The concert will air on BBC One and other BBC networks. A time has not been announced yet.