King Charles III and Camilla, the queen consort, are getting ready for the coronation.

On April 4, Buckingham Palace released a new portrait of the 74-year-old British monarch and his wife posing in the palace's blue room.

The king wore a navy pin-stripped suit with a white button-up and blue patterned tie, while the 75-year-old queen consort color coordinated with her husband in a blue dress and pearl necklace and earrings.

The photograph was taken by Hugo Burnand last month.

King Charles III and Camilla, the queen consort, pose for a portrait in the Blue Room at Buckingham Palace on April 4, 2023 in London, England. Hugo Burnand / Buckingham Palace via Getty Images

Along with the new portrait, the palace unveiled the invitation for King Charles’ coronation, which was sent to over 2,000 guests. The ceremony will take place on May 6 at Westminster Abbey in London and will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

The invitation was designed by Andrew Jamieson, a heraldic artist and manuscript illuminator, and shows two birds on a letter C in between the couple's coat of arms.

The official invite also features “Queen Camilla,” instead of Camilla, the queen consort, as she is currently known.

The invite that will be sent to over 2,000 guests. Buckingham Palace / AP

Additional information about the ceremony was also shared.

Prince George — who is second in line for the throne — as well as Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, Nicholas Barclay and Ralph Tollemache will serve as the king's pages of honour.

The queen consort’s grandsons, Gus and Louis Lopes and Freddy Parker Bowles, and her great-nephew, Arthur Elliot, will be her pages of honour.

"The pages will form part of the procession through the Nave of Westminster Abbey," the press release states.

King Charles immediately ascended to the throne and became king after Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8, 2022. In a televised ceremony on Sept. 10, he was formally declared head of state.

“I’m deeply aware of this great inheritance and of the duties and heavy responsibilities of sovereignty, which have now passed to me,” the king said at the time. “In taking up these responsibilities, I shall strive to follow the inspiring example I have been set in upholding constitutional government and to seek the peace, harmony and prosperity of the peoples of these islands and of the Commonwealth realms and territories throughout the world.”

In January, Buckingham Palace released the coronation weekend schedule, which will begin on Saturday, May 6, and end on Monday, May 8.

The majority of the royal family is expected to be in attendance. A spokesperson for Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, confirmed to TODAY.com that they received an “email correspondence” about the ceremony.

“I can confirm the duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the coronation,” a statement obtained by TODAY.com March 5 said.

However, it was not confirmed if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would be attending.