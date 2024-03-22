Exactly what Kate Middleton said in her video announcing she’s undergoing treatment for cancer

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Catherine, Princess of Wales, announced that she is undergoing chemotherapy in a video shared to the public on March 22.

In a video shared on the Prince and Princess of Wales' official social media accounts, Kate appears to be sitting outside on a bench as she discloses her diagnosis.

In her announcement, the 42-year-old said the last couple of months that have been "incredibly tough," revealing that she has been undergoing preventative chemotherapy.

She also spoke of the support she's received from her medical team and family, specifically William, and how she's been explaining all that has been happening to their three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Read on for Kate's statement in full.

Kate's diagnosis, in her own words

I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and for your understanding whilst I’ve been recovering from surgery.

It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. But I’ve had a fantastic medical team who’ve taken great care of me for which I’m so grateful.

In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London, and at the time, it was thought that my condition was noncancerous.

The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present.

My medical team, therefore, advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I’m now in the early stages of that treatment.

This, of course, came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.

As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that’s appropriate for them and to reassure them that I’m going to be okay.

As I’ve said to them, I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal in my mind, body and spirits. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance, too, as is the love support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both.

We hope that you will understand that as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment.

My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I move on. But for now, I must focus on making a full recovery.

At this time, I’m also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer.

For everyone facing this disease in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone.

