Kate Middleton wears Princess Diana's tiara at King Charles’ first state banquet

Catherine, Princess of Wales, exuded elegance during her latest royal outing.

The former Kate Middleton wore the famous Cambridge Lover’s Knot tiara, which once belonged to Prince William’s late mother, Princess Diana. The royal wore the pearl and diamond adorned diadem during King Charles III’s first state banquet held at Buckingham Palace on Nov. 22.

Kate wore a stunning white caped gown that featured silver detailing on the shoulders. According to Vogue, the dress was designed by Jenny Packham. The 40-year-old royal paired the tiara with a matching pearl drop-down earrings and pearl bracelet.

This is the first state visit hosted by King Charles III as monarch, and the first state visit by a South African leader since 2010. CHRIS Jackson GETTY IMAGES / Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Kate has worn the tiara on multiple occasions, including a 2019 banquet with former President Donald Trump and a 2018 banquet in honor of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, as well as to the 2016 Diplomatic Reception at Buckingham Palace.

As TODAY.com previously reported, the tiara was crafted in 1914 and gifted to Diana by the late Queen Elizabeth II as a wedding gift in 1981. The former Princess of Wales was known to complain about getting headaches due to the weight of Lover's Knot headpiece. Diana returned the tiara after her divorce from then-Prince Charles.

The late Princess Of Wales wearing the famous tiara in November 1989. Tim Graham / Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

The tiara wasn’t the only significant accessory that the former Kate Middleton wore during the latest banquet. The mother of three also donned a yellow ribbon with a brooch that featured a photo of the late queen.

It appears as though Camilla, the queen consort, also wore a similar brooch.

The royal during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on Nov. 22, 2022 in London. CHRIS Jackson GETTY IMAGES / Chris Jackson/Getty Images

This was a special night for the royal family as it was the first state visit hosted by King Charles as monarch, and the first state visit by a South African leader since 2010.

“This evening, The King and The Queen Consort are hosting a State Banquet, on behalf of the Nation, for the President of the Republic of South Africa,” the royal family’s Instagram posted on Nov. 22 read.

During the event, Kate was seated next to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, while Charles delivered a speech.

(Left to right) Catherine, Princess of Wales, President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace. Pool / Getty Images

The visit was organized before the the queen's death on Sept. 8, the Associated Press reported.

“The late Queen had the great pleasure of hosting Presidents Mandela, Mbeki and Zuma for State Visits to the United Kingdom, at all of which I was present,” Reuters reported Charles said in his speech. “Let us rekindle the moral purpose of the global fight against apartheid to confront the discrimination, inequality and injustice that divides humanity and that stifles the progress of all."

During his visit — the first state visit to the U.K. by a world leader since that of then-President Donald Trump and his wife Melania in 2019 — Ramaphosa is scheduled to visit Westminster Abbey to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior and see the memorial stone for former South African President Nelson Mandela.