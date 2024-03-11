From becoming a character on the Netflix hit "The Crown" to serving as a maid of honor at a royal wedding, Pippa Middleton Matthews has had her own moments in the spotlight as the sister of British royalty.

The younger sibling of Catherine, Princess of Wales, Pippa has often found herself in the public eye since her sister, the former Kate Middleton, married Prince William in 2011.

It's been Kate, however, who has found herself at the center of online conspiracy theories and speculation about her well-being since undergoing abdominal surgery in January. She has been recovering with her family by her side but has not made an appearance at a public event since late December 2023.

Here's what to know about Pippa Middleton Matthews.

Pippa Middleton made a splash as Kate's maid of honor

Pippa Middleton, 40, appeared at Kate's 2011 royal wedding to Prince William and became a paparazzi obsession with her Alexander McQueen-designed bridesmaid dress.

“You know, I think the plan was not really for it to be a significant dress. Really just to sort of blend in with the train,” she told TODAY in 2014.

Pippa Middleton nearly stole the show with her bridesmaid dress at the 2011 wedding of her sister, the former Kate Middleton, to Prince William. Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

She later joked that the dress fit "a little too well" after her form-fitting look generated headlines.

“It’s a bit startling to achieve global recognition (if that’s the right word) before the age of 30, on account of your sister, your brother-in-law and your bottom,” she wrote in a 2012 book about party planning.

"One day I might be able to make sense of this. In the meantime I think it’s fair to say that it has its upside and its downside.”

Pippa Middleton is married to a billionaire

Pippa Middleton is married to James Matthews, a former race car driver who became a billionaire hedge fund manager.

Matthews first met Middleton in the mid-2000s when her family vacationed in the Caribbean island of St. Bart’s, where his family owns a resort. They started dating in 2012, but only for a few months, before they got together for good in 2015.

James Matthews and Pippa Middleton at the wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston in 2019. Max Mumby / Getty Images

She had previously dated Thomas Kingston, who went on to marry Lady Gabriella, the daughter of Prince Michael of Kent, whose first cousin was Queen Elizabeth II. Thomas Kingston died at 45 on Feb. 25, according to Britain's Press Association.

Middleton also dated stockbroker Nico Jackson for three years before they split in 2015.

She eventually married Matthews in 2017 in a ceremony at St. Mark’s, a 12th-century church located on a private Berkshire estate in England. Two of Kate's children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, served in the ceremony as a page boy and bridesmaid, respectively.

The wedding reception was held in a glass enclosure set up at the 18-acre manor belonging to Middleton’s parents in the nearby community of Bucklebury.

Pippa Middleton is a mother of three

Just like her sister, Pippa also has three children.

She and Matthews welcomed their first child, Arthur, in 2018.

Leading up to Arthur's birth, Pippa wrote a column for the British supermarket chain Waitrose in which she talked about the effects of pregnancy on her body and how stretching, meditating and walking were helping her prepare to give birth.

The couple have since welcomed daughters Grace, who was born in March 2021, and Rose, who was born in June 2022.