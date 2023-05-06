Catherine, Princess of Wales and future queen consort, appeared to match with her 8-year-old daughter, Princess Charlotte, for the coronation of King Charles III.

Both had their brown hair styled in a smooth bun decorated not with a tiara, but with a silver headpiece in the shape of sparkling leaves.

Mother and daughter found a sweet way to match. Andy Rain / EPA

The former Kate Middleton also seemed to match her husband, Prince William, wearing a long draping gown of blue and red overlaid with regalia, fitting for the couple next in line for the throne after Charles and Camilla, the queen consort.

Princess Charlotte looked adorable in an all-white ensemble, including a shawl adorned with silver accents, and paired with white Mary Jane shoes. During the ceremony, she sat with her parents in the pews of Westminster Abbey.

Prince William, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Catherine, Princess of Wales during King Charles III's coronation ceremony. Yui Mok / AP

As the family processed in, Charlotte walked behind her parents and at one point, held tight onto the hand of her younger brother, 5-year-old Prince Louis.

Her older brother, Prince George, meanwhile, sported a bright red ensemble for his role as one of Charles' pages of honor. He did not process in with his parents and siblings, but instead, followed closely behind his grandfather as he entered Westminster Abbey, carrying his heavy ceremonial robes.

Prince William enters Westminster Abbey with his wife and two of his children. Phil Noble / Pool / AFP via Getty Images

For live updates on the progression of King Charles III’s historic coronation ceremony, the first in 70 years, follow along at TODAY.com.