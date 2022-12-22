Prince William and his wife, Catherine, the Princess of Wales, have taken on new titles, according to Buckingham Palace. The princess is taking on a role that is familiar to her husband – because he held it before.

The couple have been appointed as colonels within the Household Division of the British Army.

The Household Division is a group of seven foot guard and cavalry regiments, all of which are units in the British Army, that provide protective and ceremonial function for the head of state. For example, the daily Changing the Guard ceremony is carried out by one of the five foot guard regiments of the Household Division.

The former Kate Middleton will act as Colonel of the Irish Guards, a position her husband was appointed to in 2011. Prince William will now be Colonel of the Welsh Guards, a title previously held by his father. Camilla, queen consort, has been named Colonel of the Grenadier Guards.

Presiding over them is King Charles, who is Colonel-in-Chief of the Regiments of Household Division. Each of the seven regiments of the Household Division has a Colonel who is either a member of the Royal Family or a senior official, the palace explains. For example, Princess Anne is Colonel of the Blue and Royals, a cavalry regiment.

The announcements were made in conjunction with Trooping the Colour, the celebration in honor of King Charles III’s birthday.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Prince William, Prince of Wales, arrive at Logan International Airport on Nov. 30, 2022 in Boston during a visit to the city. Samir Hussein - Pool / WireImage

Trooping the Colour has served as the official birthday celebration for the British sovereign for more than 260 years, with 2023 the first year to honor King Charles. The parade will feature members of the royal family sitting alongside on horseback and in carriages, as well as on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

“Over 1,400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians come together each June in a great display of military precision, horsemanship and fanfare to mark The King’s official birthday,” the palace said, describing the upcoming celebration.

King Charles' real birthday is in November.