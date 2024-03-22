Here's how the world is reacting to Kate Middleton's cancer news

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak says media scrutiny surrounding Catherine, Princess of Wales' health has led to her being "unfairly treated" on social media.

Sunak issued a statement sending well wishes to the princess after she announced that she is undergoing chemotherapy. In a video shared March 22, Kate said doctors found that "cancer had been present" after her abdominal surgery in January.

"My thoughts are with the Princess of Wales, Prince of Wales, the Royal Family and in particular her three children at this difficult time," Sunak wrote in a post on X. "The Princess of Wales has the love and support of the whole country as she continues her recovery."

The prime minister also praised her "tremendous bravery" amid weeks of speculation and conspiracies surrounding her health and whereabouts.

"In recent weeks she has been subjected to intense scrutiny and has been unfairly treated by certain sections of the media around the world and on social media. When it comes to matters of health, like everyone else, she must be afforded the privacy to focus on her treatment and be with her loving family," Sunak wrote.

Kate's last public appearance occurred at Christmastime. Kensington Palace announced Jan. 17 that the princess had undergone a planned abdominal surgery and likely would not return to public duties until "after Easter." The palace shared that she was expected to remain in the hospital for 10 to 14 days but did not divulge details about her condition.

Her lack of public appearances led to viral theories about Kate and the royal family, and earlier this week a U.K. newspaper reported that at least one staff member at the London Clinic, the hospital where Kate underwent surgery, allegedly tried to access the princess' medical records.

Now, social media users who fed into the viral rumors are standing down after Kate released the video about her ongoing chemotherapy treatments. Within an hour of the video being posted to official social media accounts for the princess, "Kate Middleton" became one of the most trending topics in the U.S. on X.

"I hope every conspiracy theorist feels awful," one person wrote on X Friday.

"WHEN will yall learn not to turn people’s real lives into conspiracy theories when you don’t have enough information to know what’s actually going on behind closed doors," another commenter posted.

Actor Jamie Lee Curtis spoke out about the conspiracy theories just hours before Kate's video was posted by Kensington Palace.

"Can we please just STOP with this bulls--- conspiracy theory? This is a human being with young children, and clearly some sort of a health issue. That is a private matter," Curtis wrote on Instagram.

She stood by her caption after Kate shared her diagnosis, adding an "afterword" in the comments section of her post.

"And now Princess Kate has told us about her health and now we should send nothing but our best wishes to her and her family and focus on our own lives and the lives of people directly related to us, and the myriad life-threatening issues to our children that we can focus on," she wrote.

In addition to celebrities and social media users, the announcement of Kate's treatment received support from her father-in-law, King Charles III, who was also diagnosed with cancer earlier this year.

Charles is "so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did," a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

Charles has stayed in "the closest contact" with Kate after their time in the hospital together, according to the statement. The palace announced the king's diagnosis Feb. 5, revealing that he learned he had cancer after undergoing a procedure for a prostate enlargement. (The palace said it is not prostate cancer but not confirm what kind.)

Charles and Queen Camilla "will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time," the statement reads.