Catherine, Princess of Wales, appeared in a new photo celebrating Mother’s Day in the United Kingdom amid her recovery from abdominal surgery.

In following tradition, the new picture was shared on the official Instagram account for the Prince and Princess of Wales on Sunday, March 10, the date of the holiday in the U.K.

In the photo, the former Kate Middleton sat down on a chair as she posed with her three children: Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

The group of four smiled wide in the photo, which was taken by Prince William last week in Windsor, according to a statement from Kensington Palace.

Kate addressed the public in the caption of the post, signing off the short but sweet message with "C."

“Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months,” the caption reads. “Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day.”

The new photo of the princess comes amid online speculation regarding her whereabouts after she underwent planned abdominal surgery in January.

Kensington Palace said in a statement at the time that Kate would remain in the hospital for 10 to 14 days after surgery before going home to recover. She would not likely make public appearances until after Easter, according to the statement.

In another statement shared Jan. 29, the palace confirmed that Kate had returned home to recover from surgery at Windsor.

A spokesperson for the princess addressed social media rumors about her health and absence in a statement one month later.

“Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the Princess’ recovery and we’d only be providing significant updates,” the spokesperson said Feb. 29. “That guidance stands.”

At the beginning of March, Kate was photographed for the first time since her surgery. She was spotted as a passenger in an SUV driven by her mother near Windsor Castle. The palace declined to comment on the photos.

Her last public appearance before the surgery was on Christmas Day in 2023.