How to watch King Charles III's coronation in the U.S.

King Charles III's coronation ceremony is a long-awaited moment. Nine months after he ascended to the throne, Charles will be formally crowned in a coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey. In doing so, he will become the nation's 40th sovereign.

The coronation is the nation's first in 70 years, since the late Queen Elizabeth II's took place in 1953. Over 2 thousand guests will be in the congregation at Westminster Abbey, including Charles' sons Prince William, next in line to the throne, and Prince Harry. First Lady Jill Biden will be in attendance, too.

The rest of us will have to tune in on TV to watch the anticipated event. But how early will you have to wake up, exactly? And where can you watch the formal ceremony? Read on to find out.

So, what date is King Charles III's coronation?

The coronation ceremony for King Charles III will take place on Saturday, May 6.

What time does King Charles III's coronation start?

The proceedings start at 11 a.m. UTC. Translation? Set your clocks early. In U.S. time, that's 5 a.m. ET and 2 a.m. PT.

How long does the coronation ceremony last?

The coronation will last two hours, so from 11 a.m. UTC to 1 p.m. UTC.

Here's how to watch King Charles' coronation with and without cable

BBC is broadcasting the event live, and will have special coverage, across all its platforms, which are detailed here.

Other major U.S. new outlets, such as NBC, CNN, ABC and Fox News, are expected to live blog the event on their websites and potentially show it live on their broadcast channels.

Live TV streaming platforms in the U.S., including DIRECTV, Hulu + Live TV, fuboTV and Sling TV, will also carry the coronation ceremony. They each offer one-time free trials.

You can watch King Charles’ coronation in person, too

A limited guest list of 2 thousand people will be able to see the ceremony at Westminster Abbey, but many more can view the processional route from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey.

The U.K. government has a detailed list of viewing locations along the route.

After the ceremony, the king and queen will travel back to Buckingham Palace during the Coronation Procession in a gold state coach drawn by eight hoes. Gold State Coach, drawn by 8 Windsor Grey horses.