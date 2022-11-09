Elizabeth Debicki on playing Diana in ‘The Crown’ and ‘the most brilliant’ outfit she wore

Elizabeth Debicki just revealed one of the perks of playing Princess Diana on “The Crown.”

While Season Five of Netflix’s royal drama, which premiered on the streaming service Wednesday, Nov. 9, covers a turbulent time in the life of the former Princess of Wales and in her union with the former Prince of Wales, it also highlights a time when Diana came into her own as a fashionable 1990s trendsetter.

And Debicki was only too happy to step into the late princess's stylish shoes, as she revealed during an interview with TODAY.

"There’s an entirely white tracksuit with cowboy boots, with cutouts and then with a baseball cap," the 32-year-old recalled of one of Diana's unforgettable looks. "And I just said, 'That’s just the most brilliant thing I’ve ever seen.'"

She also raved about wearing Diana's iconic "revenge dress" — the formfitting, leg baring, little black dress from designer Christina Stambolian that the princess wore in 1994, on the very same day a documentary called “Charles: The Private Man, The Public Role” saw her husband confess he'd been unfaithful.

Debicki called the dress "pretty incredible."

"She definitely decided to make a statement," the star said. "She was really one of a kind with fashion."

But wearing re-creations of Diana's most memorable looks is the easy part of channeling the beloved royal.

Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana in Season Five of "The Crown." Keith Bernstein / Netflix

Capturing the complicated woman herself is the hard part.

When asked if she stood in front of a mirror to master Diana's distinct mannerisms, Debicki insisted that "would be the worst way to go about it."

Instead, she explained that she and her fellow "Crown" stars, including Dominic West (as Charles) and Imelda Staunton (as Queen Elizabeth II), weren't going for impersonations.

Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana in Season Five of "The Crown." Keith Bernstein / Netflix

Debicki said, "We feel a lot of responsibility with what we do, as actors in this show, but we also know that we’re not trying to get a likeness, we're trying to capture sort of an essence, I think."

