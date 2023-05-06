King Charles III and Queen Camilla have made their official debut as king and queen on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

Following the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey May 6, Charles and Camilla were joined by several working members of the royal family and members of Camilla's family.

William and Catherine, the Prince and Princess of Wales, appeared on the balcony alongside their three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Also joining the family on the balcony were the king and queen's eight pages of honor, which included George, three of Camilla's grandchildren — Master Gus and Master Louis Lopes and Master Freddy Parker Bowles — and her great-nephew Master Arthur Elliot.

Prince Harry was among the members of the family not on the balcony, as well as Prince Andrew, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, though all were present at the coronation. Neither Prince Harry nor Prince Andrew are working members of the royal family.

As the royal family appeared on the palace balcony, the Royal Air Force performed a pared down fly-past, an event nearly thwarted entirely by the rainy weather on Saturday.

The royal family’s appearance on the balcony is just one of the many events to occur during the coronation weekend. The day kicked off with Charles and Camilla’s procession to Westminster Abbey, the coronation ceremony at the church and the procession back to Buckingham.

Throughout the recent decades, the royal family’s appearance on the balcony at the palace has become a staple following monumental events, namely during the annual Trooping the Color, which marks the official birthday of the monarch.

In years past, the royal grandchildren have been scene-stealers during balcony moments at the palace. Earlier in the day, Prince Louis gained attention for his expressions during the coronation service. On the balcony, he was seen waving to people below — thought he wasn't quite as animated as he was during last year's Trooping the Color parade.

Years prior at the same parade in June 2018, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, along with their cousin, Savannah Phillips, had plenty of fun at the balcony.