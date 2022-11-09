Queen Camilla's life in photos: Her journey to queen consort

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September, Buckingham Palace announced that Prince Charles's coronation ceremony will take place in 2023.

During the ceremony, Camilla will inherit the title Queen Consort, becoming the first person in a century to use this title.

Charles and his future queen have had a decades-long love story — one that the public has followed. Although the two met at a young age, it would take many decades — and two marriages — for them to finally marry in 2005.

Take through a few notable photos taken over the course of Camilla's life.

1952: Camilla is a flower girl

Bridesmaids and sisters 4-year-old Camilla and 3-year-old Annabelle Shand, at the wedding of Jeremy Cubitt and Diana du Cane in 1952. William Vanderson / Getty Images

Camilla was born Camilla Rosemary Shand on July 17, 1947 in London. She grew up in East Sussex and was raised by her father Bruce, a British army officer, and her mother Rosemary Shand, per Brittanica.

The oldest of three siblings, Camilla attended Queen's Gate School, along with schools in Switzerland and Paris where she completed her education.

1973: Camilla marries Andrew Parker Bowles

Camilla Shand and Major Andrew Parker Bowles at their wedding in 1973. Getty Images

In July 1973, Camilla married Brigadier Andrew Parker Bowles in London at the Guards Chapel. They had two children together, Tom and Laura Parker Bowles.

1979: Charles and Camilla socialize

Prince Charles And Camilla Parker Bowles in 1979. Tim Graham / Getty Images

In this photo taken in 1979, a year before Charles began formally courting his future wife Lady Diana Spencer, Charles and Camilla are seen spending time together.

Camilla, 24, and Charles, 22, fell in love in the summer of 1971, per Penny Junor's biography "The Duchess." At the time, Camilla was also linked to Andrew Parker Bowles, whom she'd been seeing since the '60s.

According to Junor, Charles and Camilla were introduced by a mutual friend, Lucia Santa Cruz. During their introduction, Santa Cruz poked fun at their ancestors' connection: Alice Keppel, Camilla's great-grandmother, per Brittanica, had been a long-term mistress of King Edward VII.

"In Lucia's first-floor flat that evening, there was an immediate attraction between the two of them and an instant rapport," Junor wrote. "Charles love that Camilla smiled with her eyes as well as her mouth, and laughed at the same silly things he did. He also liked that she was so natural and easy and friendly, not in any way overawed by him, not fawning or sycophantic."

But there was a problem in the potential match. According to Junor, Camilla was "not sufficiently aristocratic to be the princes's wife," and had also dated other people before — a problem, per Junor.

Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles with a friend in 1979. Tim Graham / Getty Images

1980: Camilla and Diana at a horse race

Camilla Parker Bowles with Lady Diana Spencer in 1980. PA Images via Getty Images

In this photo from 1980, Camilla is pictured with then Diana Spencer, who married Prince Charles in 1981. They separated in 1992 and divorced in 1996.

In 1994, Charles admitted to infidelity in his marriage to Diana. He journalist Jonathan Dimbleby, in a televised interview, that he’d remained faithful in his marriage to Diana “until it became irretrievably broken down."

Diana recounted confronting Camilla at a 1989 party in the 1992 book “Diana: Her True Story,” which Diana contributed to directly. “I said to Camilla: ‘I’m sorry I’m in the way, I obviously am in the way and it must be hell for both of you, but I do know what is going on. Don’t treat me like an idiot,’” Diana recalled saying.

1995: Camilla and Andrew Parker Bowles pose together, 2 years before their divorce

Camilla Parker Bowles and Andrew Parker Bowles attend the Queen's Cup polo match at Windsor, June 7, 1992. Dave Benett / Getty Images

Camilla and her husband Andrew Parker Bowles divorced in 1995. A year later, in 1996, Prince Charles and Princess Diana's divorced was finalized.

1999: Charles and Camilla are seen together in public

Camilla and Prince Charles smiling in May 1999. Dave Benett / Getty Images

Prince Charles and Camilla's first appearance together came in January 1999, almost two years after Princess Diana died in a car crash. The two were photographed leaving the Ritz Hotel in London after attending Camilla's sister's birthday party.

In the above photo, taken in May 1999, the two attended a concert together at the The Royal Festival Hall.

2003: Prince Charles and Camilla move in together

Camilla and Prince Charles in 2003. Getty Images

In 2003, Prince Charles and Camilla moved in together at Clarence House, per the BBC. Not long after moving in, Camilla was given her own office in Clarence House.

2005: Prince Charles and Camilla marry

Prince Charles and Camilla on their wedding day. Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

After years of their complicated romance, Prince Charles and Camilla finally married in 2005. They held a civil ceremony at Windsor Guildhall, and a blessing at St. George’s Chapel. The Queen and Prince Philip only attended the blessing.

2022: Camilla becomes Queen Consort

Camilla, Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth II. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

In 2022, at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, the Queen said that once Prince Charles takes the throne, that Camilla will take the title Queen Consort. During the coronation next May, Camilla will be crowned alongside Charles at Westminster Abbey.