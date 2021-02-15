Royal photographer shares details of Harry, Meghan pregnancy shoot: 'Absolute soulmates'

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently revealed they are expecting baby No. 2, and they broke the news with a black-and-white photo of the duchess lying under a tree, with her head on her husband’s lap and her hand resting on her baby bump.

The royal couple looked happy and relaxed in this sweet, candid photo. Misan Harriman

The photographer who captured the sweet moment, Misan Harriman, shared some details of his photo shoot with Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle.

“With the tree of life behind them and the garden representing fertility, life and moving forward, they didn’t need any direction, because they are, and always have been, waltzing through life together as absolute soulmates,” Harriman said in a recent interview with British Vogue.

Harriman, who is a friend of the royal couple, apparently photographed them virtually using an iPad while he was in London and they were in Santa Barbara, California. In his Instagram caption, he included the hashtags "#remoteshoot" and "#shotonipad."

He added that it was easy to capture “their truth” because their strong bond was so obvious.

“When you see people who have the connection that they have, it’s like reading the pages of a book,” he told Vogue.

The couple struck an intimate, informal tone with their second pregnancy announcement, with the prince posing in bare feet and the duchess sporting a flowing, casual Carolina Herrera dress by Wes Gordon, which she wore while pregnant with her first child, Archie, according to Vogue.

The organic, laid-back feel of their latest pregnancy photo reflects the less formal role they have been playing since stepping down as senior members of the royal family last year.

Since settling down in California in August, the couple has kept a lower profile, while still working on charitable causes and launching a multimedia organization, Archewell.

While there’s no doubt plenty of public excitement about their baby on the way, the duchess’s second pregnancy may play out differently in the media than her first one, when she was photographed constantly as she made official royal appearances.

The duke and duchess may be appearing less in public these days, but they have been candid about some of the struggles they have encountered over the past year. In a raw, moving op-ed in The New York Times, the duchess revealed she had experienced a miscarriage in July, calling it “an almost unbearable grief.”

Harriman told Vogue he was honored to capture the couple’s happy pregnancy news after dealing with such a hearbreaking loss.

“To be asked to help share this absolute joy after such an unimaginable loss and heartache is a marker of true friendship,” he said. “Meg reminded me that had I not introduced her to a mutual friend then she wouldn’t have met Harry. I’m grateful for whatever small part I played.”

The couple has not revealed a due date for their little on the way, simply saying in a statement that they are “overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”