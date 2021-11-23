See royals pay tribute to 'heart of the family' Prince Philip in documentary

It’s been seven months since Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and husband of Queen Elizabeth II, died at the age of 99, but royal watchers will soon have the opportunity to learn even more about his life.

And they’ll learn it straight from the people who knew him best.

A new trailer from discovery+ offers a sneak peek of “Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers,” a documentary film that boasts rare and candid recollections about the patriarch from the other royals.

“He’s always been the sort of heart of the family,” Prince William notes in the one-minute clip. “(He’s) always been a huge presence behind everything we’ve done really.”

And according to William’s brother, that presence could not have been more sincere.

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip and their grandsons Prince William and Prince Harry at the Van Cutsem/Grosvenor wedding at Chester Cathedral in 2004. Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

“What you see is what you got with my grandfather — the authenticness of him,” Prince Harry explains. “He was unapologetically him.”

Three more of Prince Philip’s grandchildren make brief appearances in the trailer — Princess Beatrice, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips — but it’s not only the younger generation of royals who open up about the man who was the longest-serving consort in British history. His own children also speak about him and the impact he made over the years.

“He felt there was a way of doing things better,” Princess Anne, his only daughter, says of her father’s sense of duty. “He wondered how on earth you could make a difference.”

In another scene, a somber Prince Charles shares a sentiment no doubt felt by all other members of the royal family.

“We were lucky to have him for nearly 100 years," he says.

British viewers had a chance to see the documentary on BBC One in September, but American audiences will get their first full look at it next month, when “Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers” begins streaming on discovery+ Dec. 16.