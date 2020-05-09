Roy Horn of Siegfried & Roy dies at 75 from COVID-19 complications

Legendary magician and illusionist Roy Horn has died from complications of the new coronavirus.

Horn, one half of the longtime Las Vegas illusionist duo Siegfried & Roy, was 75 years old.

“Today, the world lost one of the greats of magic, but I have lost my best friend,” Horn’s longtime performing partner, Siegfried Fischbacher, said in a statement. “From the moment we met, I knew Roy and I, together, would change the world. There could be no Seigfried without Roy, and no Roy without Seigfried.”

Fischbacher and Horn get their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Beginning in 1990, the duo performed at the Mirage Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, becoming staples of the Las Vegas Strip and regarded as the most-visited show in Sin City.

In 2003, Horn was famously injured by a 380-pound white tiger during a live performance, leaving him partially paralyzed and ending the duo's successful show.

After weeks in critical condition, Horn began a long recovery. He was eventually able to walk again and officially retired from show business in 2010.

Fischbacher and Horn appear on a Nov. 18, 1992 episode of "The Tonight Show" when Jay Leno was the host. Alice Hall / NBCU Photo Bank

"Roy was a fighter his whole life, including during these final days," Fischbacher shared in a statement on Friday. "I give my heartfelt appreciation to the team of doctors, nurses and staff at Mountain View Hospital who worked heroically against this insidious virus that ultimately took Roy's life."