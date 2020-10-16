Viral star Rosie is 14 — and she has a new song called 'Girls'

Viral stars: They grow up so fast! And in the case of Rosie McClelland, who broke big in 2011 singing Nicki Minaj's "Super Bass" with her cousin Sophia Grace Brownlee, that seems more true than ever.

Now 14, McClelland is releasing a new single, "Girls," and — wearing a cheerleader uniform — is promoting it on her Instagram page.

"It’s release day guys and that means my new song 'Girls' is out now and available to stream everywhere! I hope you all love it as much as I do!" she wrote in the caption.

"I'm still only 14 and I'm not focusing on boys just yet," the U.K.-born singer told E! News. "To me, my friends are way more important right now! I'm just enjoying being a teenager with all my girls!"

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Which makes lyrics like "It don't get no better than girls" from the song make a whole lot of sense!

McClelland and her cousin were little girls when the viral video of them (dressed as princesses, complete with tiaras) hit big.

It now has over 54 million views, and is just as adorable as ever. The girls became regular guests on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," with their own recurring sketch: "Tea Time with Sophia Grace & Rosie." Things took off from there, including stints as award correspondents, plus a movie and illustrated story books, among other things. Sophia Grace, now 17, released a rap song in 2019.

Sophia Grace Brownlee and Rosie McClelland in 2012 at the Teen Choice Awards with Ellen DeGeneres Kevin Mazur / WireImage

McClelland also remembers getting to hang out on the set of Nickelodeon's "Sam & Cat," where she met budding superstar Ariana Grande.

"I look up to so many amazing women in the industry and am lucky to be inspired by so many of them," McClelland told E! "Ariana Grande is someone who I have always thought was such a talented and dedicated artist. ... I remember that she was so driven and passionate."

For now, despite releasing music, she's still focusing on school.

"I have things like my prom to look forward to and everything else that is waiting for me after that," she said. "I spent so much time growing up (in Los Angeles) and I always told myself that one day I'd live there full-time. There's no place like Hollywood!"