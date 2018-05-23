'Roseanne' cast shares laughs (and swear words) in funny blooper reel

share tweet pin email

The stars of "Roseanne" have wrapped the first season of their revival — and now they're ready to share all their bloopers with fans!

ABC has released a hilarious 2 1/2-minute clip filled with slip-ups, laughs and F-bombs. That's right — Roseanne Barr, John Goodman and the rest of the Conner clan are clearly well-versed in curse words, though most are bleeped out for good taste.

A live audience can be heard roaring with laughter the first time Goodman drops the F-word during a scene when Dan's grousing in the kitchen after he and Roseanne are booted from their free hotel stay.

After that, pretty much every member of the cast lets a swear word (or two) slip while giggling at themselves — and each other — for screwing up.

When veteran stage and screen star Laurie Metcalf (Aunt Jackie) flubs a line several times, Goodman ribs her by announcing to the audience, "Tony Award winner Miss Laurie Metcalf!"

Poor Metcalf ruins another scene when the cellphone hidden in her pocket rings.

But no one suffers more than poor Johnny Galecki and Sara Gilbert. Let's just say that famous scene when David climbs through Darlene's old bedroom window took a few takes.

The laughs will continue in the fall, when the "Roseanne" revival returns for its second season.