Great news, "Roseanne" fans — the beloved comedy's revival has been renewed for Season 2!

ABC revealed on Friday that "Roseanne" will be back for another season after nearly 22 million viewers tuned in to watch the one-hour premiere of the show's revival on Tuesday. (That massive figure also includes viewers who watched the premiere on delay.)

You asked for it! #Roseanne is getting another season! pic.twitter.com/1hpXx54jhI — Roseanne on ABC (@RoseanneOnABC) March 30, 2018

But it wasn't only viewers who gave this week's premiere a big thumbs-up. Critics also loved it, with the New York Times calling it "feisty and funny."

"We're thrilled that America has welcomed the Conner family back into their homes. The show is as fresh and relevant today as it was when it left the air 21 years ago. We can’t wait to see what the ‘Roseanne’ team has in store for next year," Channing Dungey, president of ABC Entertainment, said in a statement.

Tuesday's premiere saw the Conner clan divided over politics and struggling with both financial and personal issues — but still as funny as ever.

The sitcom's revival features all of the show's original cast members, including Roseanne Barr, John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Lecy Goranson, Sara Gilbert and Michael Fishman. "Big Bang Theory" star Johnny Galecki, who played Darlene's boyfriend, David, will make a guest appearance this season.

In a clever twist, the show even brought back Becky No. 2, Sarah Chalke, who plays a wealthy woman who hires Becky No. 1 (Goranson) to be her surrogate.

The revival also welcomes a few fresh faces to the Conner clan, including Emma Kenney and Ames McNamara, who play Darlene and David's kids, Harris and Mark, and Jayden Rey, who plays D.J.'s daughter, Mary.