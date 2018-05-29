'Roseanne' cast responds to cancellation: 'This is incredibly sad and difficult'

share tweet pin email

The stars and writers of "Roseanne" are responding to ABC's abrupt cancellation of the show's hit revival on Tuesday.

ABC The cast of the "Roseanne" revival.

ABC shelved the second season of the top-rated comedy hours after the show's controversial star, Roseanne Barr, tweeted a racist comment comparing a black former Obama administration aide to an "ape" on Tuesday.

Roseanneâs recent comments about Valerie Jarrett, and so much more, are abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show. I am disappointed in her actions to say the least. — sara gilbert (@THEsaragilbert) May 29, 2018

Sara Gilbert, who plays Darlene Conner on the Emmy-winning series, tweeted that she found Barr's comment "abhorrent."

"Roseanne’s recent comments about Valerie Jarrett, and so much more, are abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show. I am disappointed in her actions to say the least," Gilbert tweeted.

This is incredibly sad and difficult for all of us, as weâve created a show that we believe in, are proud of, and that audiences loveâ one that is separate and apart from the opinions and words of one cast member. — sara gilbert (@THEsaragilbert) May 29, 2018

After ABC canceled the comedy later in the day, Gilbert — who's credited with spearheading its revival —weighed in again to express her disappointment.

"This is incredibly sad and difficult for all of us, as we’ve created a show that we believe in, are proud of, and that audiences love — one that is separate and apart from the opinions and words of one cast member," she wrote.

Michael Fishman, who plays D.J. Conner, responded with an emotional message on Twitter. "Today is one of the hardest in my life," he wrote, adding that he felt "devastated" for everyone who "poured their hearts and souls" into the show as well as fans who "welcomed us into their homes."

Fishman went on to "condemn" Barr's remark, writing, "In this moment, it is important to be clear. We must stand stand up against bias, hatred, bigotry and ignorance to make society a better place for us all."

I am hurt, embarrassed, and disappointed. The racist and distasteful comments from Roseanne are inexcusable. — Emma Kenney (@EmmaRoseKenney) May 29, 2018

Emma Kenney, who plays Gilbert's teen daughter on the revival, chimed in to say Barr's comments were reprehensible. "I am hurt, embarrassed, and disappointed. The racist and distasteful comments from Roseanne are inexcusable," tweeted the young star.

As I called my manager to quit working on Roseanne, I was told it was cancelled. I feel so empowered by @iamwandasykes , Channing Dungey and anyone at ABC standing up for morals and abuse of power. Bullies will NEVER win. — Emma Kenney (@EmmaRoseKenney) May 29, 2018

Later, Kenney revealed that she called her manager Tuesday to quit the show and was told it had been canceled.

well, there's only one person to blame. https://t.co/q0nq72089h — Sandra Bernhard (@SandraBernhard) May 29, 2018

Comedian and actress Sandra Bernhard, who's had a recurring role on the series since its original run, responded to a fan's sadness over the cancellation by writing, "Well, there's only one person to blame."

I will not be returning to @RoseanneOnABC. — Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) May 29, 2018

Shortly after Barr tweeted the vile remark, comedian and writer Wanda Sykes, a consulting producer on the revival, quit the show. "I will not be returning to @RoseanneOnABC," Sykes announced on Twitter.

From Channing Dungey, President of ABC Entertainment: "Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show."

There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing. — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) May 29, 2018

Robert Iger, Chairman and CEO The Walt Disney Company, the network's parent company, also took to Twitter to share ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey's initial statement calling Barr's comment, "repugnant."

"There was only one thing to do here, and (cancellation) was the right thing," Iger added.

Ton of respect for Bob Iger. Tough decision with financial consequences for his company but right for America....umm..now don't bug Bob but maybe someone else find out if I'm still banned from all of @ABCNetwork for calling Roseanne Barr out first on her racist conspiracy tweets? — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) May 29, 2018

Barr's ex-husband, Tom Arnold, a former writer and cast member on the show, congratulated network brass on the decision to cancel the revival.

"Ton of respect for Bob Iger. Tough decision with financial consequences for his company but right for America ... umm..now don't bug Bob but maybe someone else find out if I'm still banned from all of @ABCNetwork for calling Roseanne Barr out first on her racist conspiracy tweets?" Arnold wrote.