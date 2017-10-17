share tweet pin email

The Conners are back — and they're already making each other laugh!

#Roseanne is coming back to ABC in 2018! Here's a look at the first table read! pic.twitter.com/Nzh8Pn7vK4 — Roseanne on ABC (@RoseanneOnABC) October 17, 2017

Wednesday marks the 29th anniversary of the debut of "Roseanne," and to honor it, the official Twitter account for the show's upcoming revival shared pics of original cast members Roseanne Barr, John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Michael Fishman, Lecy Goranson and Sarah Chalke (aka Becky #2, who will play a different role this time around) reunited at their first table read.

One photo shows the actors laughing together as they look over scripts for the revival's debut episode, which, EW reports, is titled "Twenty Years to Life."

But that's not all. Look all around the actors and you'll quickly notice they're sitting on the set of the Conner family home.

The groundbreaking sitcom, which told the story of the lovable blue-collar Conners, originally aired from 1988 to 1997 and nabbed 17 Emmys over its run.

ABC is keeping mostly mum about the upcoming eight-episode revival, but we do know that Goodman's character, family patriarch Dan Conner — who suffered a fatal heart attack in the original 1997 series finale — will be alive again, thanks to the magic of TV.

The "Roseanne" revival is set to premiere on ABC in 2018 — and we can't wait!