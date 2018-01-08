Roseanne Barr and John Goodman bring laughs to the Golden Globes

share tweet pin email

Few television reboots or revivals have had fans as excited as the promised return of the beloved working-class sitcom "Roseanne." The only downside is the wait — the reunion run doesn't kick off until March 27.

But for a brief moment on Sunday night, the wait was over!

Roseanne Barr and her TV husband John Goodman staged a mini reunion as presenters at the 2018 Golden Globes, and with one joke, it was just like old times again.

Paul Drinkwater / NBC Universal/Getty Images Presenters Roseanne Bar and John Goodman speak onstage during the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2018.

Barr and Goodman hit the stage to present the award for Best TV Series – Drama (which went to "The Handmaid's Tale"), and while their banter was brief, it brought big laughs.

And if anyone was wondering why a duo known for TV comedy were there for such a serious category, Barr was quick to explain.

"I'm kinda known for creating some great drama," the sometimes-polarizing actress said with a sly smile.

"Not the kind you get awards for," Goodman shot back.

Then, after a beat, Barr channeled her character and simply added a well-timed "Oh!"

Reunited after all this time, here are @therealroseanne and John Goodman to present Best Television Series - Drama. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/4HBTQQfKWK — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018

The two stars hardly looked as though any time had passed at all since they were last together on the '90s hit — and it's clear that their chemistry is unchanged.