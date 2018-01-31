Roseanne Barr: 'I had several nervous breakdowns' while filming famed sitcom

share tweet pin email

Throughout the late 1980s and '90s, Roseanne Barr brought a relatable brand of blue-collar humor into homes with her eponymous comedy hit. Now, as she prepares to bring the series back for a revival run, the star is opening up about what went on behind the scenes.

And while she may be best known for making TV history with her humor, it wasn't all laughs.

In an interview for an upcoming "20/20" special, Barr revealed that her personal and professional battles to stay on top became overwhelming.

"I fought too much and too hard and, you know, some of them, I shouldn’t have even been involved in having those fights," the actress-producer revealed in preview clip. "But it was all just one big fight — and that’s how it felt."

In the past, Barr has explained that "Roseanne"-related clashes began as soon as she launched her series in 1988, when she failed to get a created-by credit for the show bearing her name, which was also loosely based on her stand-up act and stories from her own life.

Everett Collection Roseanne Barr, Michael Fishman, John Goodman, Lecy Goranson and Sara Gilbert in the original run of "Roseanne."

In a 2015 essay for New York magazine, she explained that incident "caused my first nervous breakdown" — and it was far from the only major incident.

In fact, during her sit-down with "20/20," Barr said the personal toll continued, too.

"I had several nervous breakdowns, but fortunately, no one noticed,” she said. "That was what I always thought. But no, I did have a few nervous breakdowns and was hospitalized several times. It was very difficult."

But it wasn't just the conflict that proved problematic.

"Fame was difficult, too," she added.

Adam Rose / ABC via Getty Images The cast of "Roseanne" reunites for the show's upcoming revival.

The Emmy and Golden Globe winner has long since adjusted to life in the spotlight, and as for the rest of it, she doesn't expect creative battles to be an issue anymore.

“I don’t want to fight no more,” the 65-year-old recently told Entertainment Weekly. "I don’t have nothing to prove."