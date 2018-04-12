'Roseanne' actress Emma Kenney seeking treatment to deal with 'my battles'

share tweet pin email

Emma Kenney, who stars on "Roseanne" as Darlene's daughter Harris, has revealed she getting help for unspecified troubles.

"I'm going to be seeking treatment for my battles," she told In Touch Weekly Wednesday, though she didn't provide specifics. "I'm going to work through it. I'm going to get help and make better choices."

ABC Emma Kenney plays Harris on "Roseanne," and has been an actor since she was a child.

Her representatives provided a statement to TODAY, in which she said, "I was running with a really fast crowd. I was being naive and very immature, and I was doing things I should not be doing because it was illegal and I'm not 21.

"It wasn't healthy, and it was making me feel even worse — anxious and depressed," she added. "It was just a slippery slope that I did not want to go down. And I knew that I needed to stop it."

The first season of the rebooted "Roseanne" has already wrapped its nine episodes, according to Entertainment Weekly, so Kenney's absence won't affect any stories. She's been acting since she was a child, co-starring on "Shameless" since 2011.

ABC Kenney with TV mom Sara Gilbert on "Roseanne."

She told In Touch that she didn't cope well with stress, which led to "an occasional wild night" that sent her to bars and clubs with "older friends in Hollywood."

"I just think I need a mental sanity break and a break from the Hollywood scene," she added.

Her statement continued, "I want to be the healthiest, best Emma that I can be, and I know that by going to treatment that's what’s going to happen, and I'm going to continue on that positive road. I just want to send a message to my fans saying that it's OK to admit that you need help, and it doesn't make you weak. I'm going to come out on the other side, the True Emma that I've always been."

Getty Images Kenney at the "Roseanne" premiere earlier this year.

On Monday, Kenney posted on Twitter that she was taking break from social media:

hello & goodbye (for a bit) ive decided to take a break from social media and LA for a minute. this sounds so cliche but this town/industry can really get to you. going to re-find my peace happinessxo emma pic.twitter.com/6OWCDNrAW0 — Emma Kenney (@EmmaRoseKenney) April 9, 2018

We wish her a speedy recovery.

