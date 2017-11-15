Rose and Jack are back! 'Titanic' returns to theaters for 20th anniversary

share tweet pin email

It's 20 years later and we've still never let go — and now Jack and Rose are back!

"Titanic" will sail its way into theaters again next month in honor of the film's 20th anniversary.

Never let go. For a limited time only relive the magic of #Titanic in stunning @Dolby Vison HDR exclusively at @AMCTheatres starting 12/1.



Get your tickets: https://t.co/B77VP6mg47 pic.twitter.com/66Ikiart42 — Titanic (@TitanicMovie) November 15, 2017

The 1997 blockbuster starring Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio will return to theaters for one exciting week beginning Dec. 1.

The official "Titanic" Twitter account revealed the news with a short video of director James Cameron explaining that the re-release will be in crisp Dolby Vision exclusively at AMC Theatres.

It's "like seeing it for the first time," said Cameron in the new promo.

Beyond marveling over how young and adorable Kate and Leo were back then, the Oscar-winning flick's return to the big screen gives fans a chance to relive Jack and Rose's star-crossed romance— and to see if there's any validity to a few spooky fan theories.

It will also help reignite that eternal debate: Could Rose have made room for Jack on her makeshift raft or what? We can't wait!

"Titanic" returns to AMC Theatres on Dec. 1. Fans can also purchase a digital copy of the movie to watch at home.