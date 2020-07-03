Rory Feek honors late wife on wedding anniversary: 'She's still wearing my ring'

Rory Feek’s wife, Joey, died of cancer in 2016, but she is still a large part of the life he shares with their daughter, Indiana, 6.

The couple married in June 2002 and Feek says he still pays tribute to this day.

“There are people that would say, ‘It would’ve been your 18th wedding anniversary.’ And, it is. She’s still wearing my ring. So am I,” he told Sheinelle Jones on Friday on the 3rd hour of TODAY from his farm in Tennessee, while showing his own wedding band that he was wearing.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Feek has written a new children’s book, “The Day God Made You,” which he dedicated to Indiana, who was born with Down syndrome. He said Joey, who is buried on their farm, remains a part of their daily routine.

“Part of it is is that where life hasn’t changed much. We’re still on the same farm,” he said.

Rory Feek and Joey Feek of Joey + Rory perform on the Chevrolet Riverfront Stage during the 2013 CMA Music Festival in Nashville. Frederick Breedon IV / WireImage

“Indy’s growing up and running around the same house and her mom’s pictures are everywhere and she was such a strong presence, but even more than that, somehow I stumbled on this old farmhouse 20 years ago that had an abandoned cemetery in the back field and not realizing that one day my wife would be buried there. I mean, it’s just terrible and amazingly beautiful at the same time.”

Feek said he finds comfort in having Joey so close.

“It’s easier for me. She wanted us to come back here and to continue on,” he said. “I wanted to do the same thing and I can’t imagine, we put down roots and those roots can’t change just because life has turned some corners. I want to be here as long as God has it in store for us to be here.”