Sure, he may be an Oscar-winning director now, but Ron Howard has never forgotten his roots.

Howard, 65, posted a video on Instagram on Wednesday of him skipping stones in a pond, an homage to the opening credits of his classic sitcom “The Andy Griffith Show."

In the clip, that he captioned “swimmin ‘ hole,” he says, “OK, this is me skipping stones” before he lets a rock fly. “Still got it,” he says to the camera after he finishes.

"Your favorite," daughter Bryce Dallas Howard commented.

TV fans may recall Howard skipped stones in the opening sequence of “The Andy Griffith Show,” in which he starred as Opie from 1960-1968.

In the opening, he walked toward a pond with Griffith and skipped stones into the water.

Howard has fond memories of his time on the series and remains grateful to Griffith.

A 7-year-old Ron Howard with his "Andy Griffith Show" costars Andy Griffith and Don Knotts in 1962. CBS via Getty Images

“He was fantastic,” Howard told Entertainment Weekly after Griffith died in 2012. “There was a fantastic equilibrium between his love of laughter and jokes and funny stories and songs and all that, and then he could turn on a dime and be the utmost professional."

Howard starred on more than 200 episodes of “The Andy Griffith Show” before famously moving on to “Happy Days.” Eventually, his on-camera work gave way to a full-time directorial career. Over the years, he’s helmed such blockbusters as “A Beautiful Mind,” “Cocoon,” “Apollo 13” and “Solo: A Star Wars Story.”