20 of the best romantic movies on Amazon Prime

There’s never a better time to celebrate romance than this time of year. No matter how it starts — whether it’s after a crazy bachelor vacation or from a few slices of cake, the on-screen chemistry, comedic wingmen/women and tough to please in-laws are the recipes to the perfect romantic flick. If you’re looking to cheer on the hopeless romantic or throw your box of chocolates at the screen, Amazon Prime has something for everyone.

Here are 20 romance movies we think you’ll love.

"A Guy Thing" (2003)

With just one week away from his wedding, Paul’s (Jason Lee) goal is to maintain his clean slate even during his wild bachelor party. When he wakes up with the bartender (Julia Stiles) and can’t remember the night before, he starts telling lies to cover his tracks and keep his fiancé (Selma Blair) from finding out what may have happened.

"Blended" (2014)

Drew Barrymore stars as Lauren, a divorced mom of two boys who agrees to be set up on a blind date with a widowed dad of three girls, Jim (Adam Sandler). Their date goes terribly wrong (Hooters is partially to blame) and the two vow to never see each other again. That is until an unlikely trip to a South African resort forces them to vacation together and they realize how much they needed each other all along.

"Crazy Rich Asians" (2018)

Rachel Chu (Constance Wu) is a frugal NYU professor excited to visit Asia for the first time as her boyfriend’s (Henry Golding) wedding date. To her surprise, she learns that not only is his family crazy rich (get it?) his mom (Michelle Yeoh) isn’t as excited to meet her as she hoped. In the fight to win over his family, she learns who really pays the price when choosing love over family.

"Crazy, Stupid, Love" (2011)

Cal Weaver (Steve Carell) thought his life was nothing short of perfect — until his wife (Julianne Moore) asks for a divorce after admitting she had an affair. Single, friendless and underdressed, Cal realizes there’s more to the dating pool than just showing up to a bar. Cue Ryan Gosling’s character, Jacob, who notices Cal and takes him under his wing to teach him how to win over the ladies and in turn make his ex-wife jealous. "Crazy, Stupid, Love" is filled with twists and knock out turns that proves it’s never too late to find love.

"Failure to Launch" (2006)

Sue and Al (Kathy Bates and Terry Bradshaw) are ready to be empty nesters. The only problem is, their 35-year-old son Tripp (Matthew McConaughey) has no reason to leave — he can invite girls over, his mom does his laundry and he’s free to play video games with his friends (who also live at home) whenever he wants. After hiring “professional motivator” Paula (Sarah Jessica Parker) to push their son out of their house, she soon finds that she’s met her match.

"Fools Rush In" (1997)

"Fools Rush In" is the tale of when what happens in Vegas doesn’t stay in Vegas. Following a one-night stand, bachelor Alex (Matthew Perry) gets unexpected news that Isabel (Salma Hayek), a woman he barely knows, is pregnant. Despite his record with women, Alex decides to marry Isabel but is soon torn with his shotgun decision when their worlds begin to clash.

"How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" (2003)

Looking for deeper stories, advice columnist Andie (Kate Hudson) pitches that she can lose a man in 10 days using the dating tactics of her girlfriends. Meanwhile, ad exec Ben (Matthew McConaughey) bets that he can make a woman fall in love with him within the same timeframe. When the two meet, their plans take an unexpected turn.

"It’s Complicated" (2009)

For many, divorce can be complicated especially with kids involved. But as Jane (Meryl Streep) comes to grips with single life, she takes interest in her interior designer, Adam (Steve Martin), which only makes her newly married ex-husband Jake (Alec Baldwin) want her back. After one drink leads to another, Jane and Jake wound up in what lead them to divorce in the first place: an affair. Optimistic for some fun in her life, Jane decides to pursue both Adam and Jake making things … complicated.

"Love Accidentally" (2022)

The only thing competing coworkers Alexa (Brenda Song) and Jason (Aaron O’Connell) have in common is that they’ve both been dumped. Brokenhearted, Alexa sends accidentally sends a vulnerable text to an unknown number and she surprisingly strikes a relationship with the stranger on the other line. Totally unaware that the charming man she’s texting is Jason, the two open their hearts hoping to one day meet in person.

"Mamma Mia!" (2008)

Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) is on her way to walk down her Grecian aisle when she realizes one thing is missing: her father. "Mamma Mia!" is the musical-turned-movie (based on the music of ABBA) following the bride-to-be as she secretly invites three men from her mother’s (Meryl Streep) past in hopes of finding out who her biological father is before her big day.

"Notting Hill" (1999)

Life was pretty boring for bookkeeper William Thacker (Hugh Grant) until Hollywood’s "It Girl" Anna Scott (Julia Roberts) walked into his Notting Hill store. The two quickly fall for one another and go at great lengths to keep their relationship under the radar and live a ‘normal life,’ even if paparazzi outside William’s house every morning.

"Penelope" (2006)

Born with a pig’s snout, heiress Penelope (Christina Ricci) must find true love with someone that will accept her the way she is in order to break the curse. Through her journey to find love, she meets several suitors all who make it clear they’re in it for the money and run at the sight of her looks. Ready to give up, she meets Annie (Reese Witherspoon) and Johnny (James McAvoy) who both show her the world she was always sheltered from and as she finds love with those around her, she learns to love herself.

"Shotgun Wedding" (2023)

"Shotgun Wedding" gives a new meaning to ‘death do us part’. Darcy (Jennifer Lopez) and Tom (Josh Duhamel) are in bliss as they prepare for their destination wedding … until gunmen take over their ceremony holding their guests hostage. The two team up to save their families but will they make it to their big day in one piece?

"Sitting in Bars with Cake" (2023)

They say the key to a man’s heart is through his stomach. So if that’s true, does cake count? Corrine (Odessa A’zion) convinces her best friend and baker Jane (Yara Shahidi) to commit to a year of bringing her baked goods to bars across town in hopes of meeting ‘the one’. "Sitting in Bars with Cake" is Audrey Shulman’s book turned movie that will leave you teary eyed and wishing you had a piece of their friendship.

"Somebody I Used to Know" (2023)

Everyone has that someone that they think about when they go back home and for work obsessed Ally (Alison Brie), it’s her ex-boyfriend Sean (Jay Ellis). Their reconnection is soon halted once it’s revealed that her ex is headed down the aisle to Cassidy (Kiersey Clemons), a woman who reminds Ally of the carefree person she used to be.

Fun fact: Brie’s husband Dave Franco directed the film.

"Something From Tiffany’s" (2022)

"Something From Tiffany's" is Melissa Hill’s book turned movie which leaves two couples to question if they’re really ready for commitment after two blue boxes changes the course of their lives. When Rachel (Zoey Deutch) receives an engagement ring instead of the earrings her boyfriend purchased, she crosses paths with Ethan (Kendrick Smith Sampson) who planned to pop the question to his picture-perfect girlfriend (Shay Mitchell). Through a series of surprises, the two discover who they’re truly meant to be with.

"Sylvie’s Love" (2020)

It’s a New York Summer in 1957 when Sylvie (Tessa Thompson) sparks romance with Robert (Nnamdi Asomugha), a saxophonist working part time at her dad’s record store. The two are inseparable all summer until Robert gets the opportunity of a lifetime forcing him to leave New York. Heartbroken, they decide to move on with their lives — Sylvie as a TV Producer and Robert a famous musician. Years later when the pair reconnect, they realize that even though their lives have changed, their feelings stayed the same.

"The Bodyguard" (1992)

The Bodyguard is the 1992 classic that will have you belting "I Will Always Love You" like you’re an R&B star. When pop-diva Rachel Marron’s (Whitney Houston) stalker sends life-threatening messages, her team hires former secret service agent Frank Farmer (Kevin Costner) as her bodyguard. While at first the two clash, they grow closer as they spend time together.

"The Proposal" (2009)

Known by her coworkers for being Type A (and a little scary), Margaret (Sandra Bullock) suddenly learns she will be deported back to Canada and lose her job. With her back against the wall, she forces her assistant Andrew (Ryan Reynolds) to marry her and in return offers to advance his career. The two head to Alaska to prove to her immigration officer (and themselves) that their marriage isn’t a total sham and as she gets to know her new fiancé’s family, she realizes her feelings might be real.

"Think Like a Man" (2012)

"Think Like a Man" is Steve Harvey’s book-turned-movie centered around helping women do exactly what the title says: “Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man”.

All going through different chapters in their lives and in the book, four ladies (Regina Hall, Taraji P. Henson, Meagan Good, and Gabrielle Union) use Harvey’s advice to get they want out of their relationships. When their men (Terrance J., Michael Ealy, Romany Malco, and Jerry Ferrara) realize what’s going on, they conspire to study the book and flip the tables with the help of their newly divorced friend (Kevin Hart).