The Rolling Stones nail remote performance of a classic during 'One World' concert

The Rolling Stones lead by Mick Jagger nailed their performance during Saturday night's concert "One World: Together at Home."

Organized by Global Citizen and curated by Lady Gaga, the event featured phenomenal performances by Paul McCartney, Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo, Stevie Wonder and many more. The event raised awareness and critical funds to support the brave healthcare workers doing life-saving work on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

"At this critical moment in history, Global Citizen is also calling on individuals, governments, and philanthropists to join and support immediate COVID-19 response efforts," a statement from the organization said. "Changemakers, investors and foundation leaders are being urged to actualize their giving and invest quickly in related efforts, like stronger health systems and vaccine development."

Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood, Charlie Watts and Jagger performed their 1969 hit "You Can't Always Get What You Want" remotely. And the end result was phenomenal.

Watch the Rolling Stones' 'One World' performance here: