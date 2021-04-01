Michelle Obama joins Matthew McConaughey and more for NBC vaccination special

Nearly 100 million people across the U.S. have already received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine — and now Michelle Obama and a few famous friends will do their part to encourage the rest of the country to get their shots.

The former first lady, Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey and "Hamilton" creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda will appear in the hourlong special "Roll Up Your Sleeves," airing April 18 on NBC.

The special TV event aims to raise awareness and encourage the American public to get vaccinated so we can put an end to the COVID-19 pandemic.

McConaughey will interview Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical adviser to the president, who will help viewers learn how to separate fact from fiction about the vaccines, according to a press release.

The special will also feature "comedy acts, informative packages, captivating real-life stories and heartwarming surprises."

“We are honored to present an hour of television devoted to increasing vaccinations in America and help end a cataclysmic pandemic,” said Jen Neal, executive vice president, Live Events, Specials and E! News.

“The entertainment, comedic and music communities, along with First Lady Michelle Obama, have come together for the special, which will be inspirational, poignant and, at times, humorous. The overriding message: get vaccinated, end the pandemic and get your life and the life of the country back on track," added Neal.

"Roll Up Your Sleeves" airs at 7 p.m. ET/PT on Sunday, April 18, on NBC.

