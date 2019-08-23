Rod Stewart proved he is quite the family man at his daughter Kimberly Stewart's 40th birthday party.

The "Forever Young" singer smiled for a photo with his wife, Penny Lancaster, and exes Rachel Hunter, Kelly Emberg and Alana Stewart. The four women are the mothers to seven of Stewart's children. (An eighth child, Sarah Streeter, was raised by adoptive parents but later reunited with her famous dad.)

Stewart, 74, seemed to be at ease around his exes and eager to celebrate his daughter's milestone birthday. From left to right is Alana Stewart, 74, Penny Lancaster, 48, Rod, Kelly Emberg, 60, and Rachel Hunter, 49.

Emberg, who is mother to Stewart's daughter, Ruby, 32, shared a few snaps of the birthday bash on Instagram. “#happybirthday@thekimberlystewart! Can’t believe you are 40! You looked radiant last night! #birthdaybash. A mother’s reunion!” Emberg captioned the photo.

The birthday girl's proud mom, Alana Stewart, also shared a photo of her and Rod Stewart posing with their daughter, Kimberly.

Alana Stewart is also mom to Sean Stewart, who turns 39 on September 1. It looks like the Stewarts decided to celebrate Sean's birthday a little early. He shared a photo of himself with his mom, dad and Lancaster. He captioned it, "Thanks for a wonderful early bday lunch."

Stewart still has plenty of milestone birthdays to look forward to with his kids, including getting them their driver's licenses! His youngest two children, with Lancaster, are Alastair, 12, and Aiden, 8.