A-Rod shares photos with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis amid J.Lo and Ben Affleck rumors

Alex Rodriguez and his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis, reunited over the weekend at a session of the 54D fitness program.

Rodriguez, 45, shared a series of photos alongside his ex on Instagram Saturday. The post, centered around his nine-week fitness journey, included two photos posing with Scurtis, who also committed to the 54-session challenge.

A-Rod and Scurtis share two children together.

A-Rod and Scurtis took the 54D fitness challenge together, which involves taking 54 fitness classes in nine weeks.

The former Yankee also posted another snap of his ex on his Instagram stories, where she's wrapping his leg with ice while they're both wearing workout gear, according to "Entertainment Tonight".

“Cynthia is a world class mommy to our girls ... wrapping ice - though ?!?!?! LOL,” he captioned it.

Rodriguez and Scurtis tied the knot in 2002, eventually splitting in 2008. They share and co-parent their two daughters, Natasha, 16, and Ella, 13.

A-Rod’s post comes amid rumors that his ex-fiancée, Jennifer Lopez, is getting back together with her ex, Ben Affleck. The former power couple, dubbed “Bennifer” by the press, were spotted together last month in Montana, 17 years after they first broke up. A few were later, they were seen again in Miami.

Rodriguez and Lopez called off their two-year engagement in April after dating since 2017, they exclusively revealed to TODAY.

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” they said in a joint statement at the time. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

A month after the split, Rodriguez shared a cryptic message on his Instagram story about a change coming his way and putting his past behind him.

“I am about to step into a new beginning in my life,” he wrote. “Anything that doesn’t serve me is clearing out of my life.

“New energy is emerging," he added. "New levels are unlocking for me mentally, physically and spiritually. I am remaining patient and know that this new phase of my life is coming.”