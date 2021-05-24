A-Rod says he's 'stepping into a new beginning' in post after J.Lo split

Change is coming for Alex Rodriguez.

The retired MLB star, who announced last month that he and ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez had split, posted a somewhat cryptic message on his Instagram story Sunday letting his followers know that he is moving on to something big, though he didn’t explain exactly what.

Rodriguez hints at "a new beginning." arod / Instagram

“I am about to step into a new beginning in my life,” he wrote. “Anything that doesn’t serve me is clearing out of my life.

“New energy is emerging. New levels are unlocking for me mentally, physically and spiritually. I am remaining patient and know that this new phase of my life is coming.”

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez, seen here in 2020, had a high profile split, followed by tabloid rumors about her relationship with Ben Affleck. Steve Granitz / WireImage

Chatter about A-Rod’s personal life has been relatively quiet since the breakup, while J.Lo has been in the center of the storm after reports surfaced she may be back with another ex-fiancé, Ben Affleck.

The two were spotted in Miami this past weekend after having spent some time in Montana together earlier this month.

Lopez and Affleck possibly rekindling their romance has sent tongues wagging. Affleck’s good friend Matt Damon is among those rooting for the couple, who called it quits in 2004.

“It's a fascinating story. I hope it's true. I love them both. I hope it's true. That would be awesome," he told TODAY earlier this month.

Fans are also looking for other signs Bennifer 2.0 is real. Some suggested “Jeopardy!” predicted the reunion and that Lopez herself was teasing the idea in a recent Instagram post gushing about her 2002 album, “This Is Me…Then,” released while she and Affleck were a couple.

Even Affleck’s beloved Boston Red Sox have gotten in on the fun. Last week, the team posted a TikTok video, encouraging Lopez to return to Fenway Park to catch a game.

"Miss you, J-Lo," the team captioned the post.