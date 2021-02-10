Tina Turner, Foo Fighters lead Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees — see the full list

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation announced Wednesday its 16 nominees for induction into its 2021 class.

The list includes Mary J. Blige, Kate Bush, Devo, Foo Fighters, The Go-Go’s, Iron Maiden, Jay-Z, Chaka Khan, Carole King, Fela Kuti, LL Cool J, New York Dolls, Rage Against the Machine, Todd Rundgren, Tina Turner and Dionne Warwick.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

The Go-Go's were one of the most influential new wave bands of the early '80s. AP

“This remarkable ballot reflects the diversity and depth of the artists and music the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame celebrates” Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation Chairman John Sykes said in a statement.

“These nominees have left an indelible impact on the sonic landscape of the world and influenced countless artists that have followed them.”

An artist or band can be considered for induction if 25 years have passed since its first commercial recording.

Mary J. Blige has won nine Grammy Awards during a decorated career. Paras Griffin / Getty Images

This year features seven acts appearing on the ballot for the first time, including Foo Fighters, The Go-Go’s, Iron Maiden, Jay-Z, King (as a performer), Kuti and Warwick.

King is already in the hall as a songwriter, inducted in 1990, while Turner is also in with Ike Turner, having been inducted in 1991. If they get the call again, both would join Stevie Nicks as the only women inducted twice.

Similarly, Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl is also already a member, as he was inducted with Nirvana in 2014.

Dionne Warwick has placed 56 songs on the Billboard charts since 1962. Ron Howard / Redferns via Getty Images

More than 1,000 music industry professionals will vote on who gets the honor, while regular fans can also have their say. From now through April 30, people can cast their votes at rockhall.com or by visiting the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, with the top five artists chosen by the public.

The class of 2021 will be announced in May, and the induction ceremony will take place in the fall.