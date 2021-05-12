Jay-Z, Carole King, Tina Turner among Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2021 inductees

Tina Turner fans have always known she's simply the best — and now the singer has earned a solo spot in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame, which is based in Cleveland, announced the 2021 roster of inductees Wednesday, calling it the most diverse list of inductees in the organization's history: Tina Turner, Carole King, Foo Fighters, Jay-Z, Todd Rundgren and The Go-Go's.

Carole King, top left, Tina Tuner, right, and Jay-Z, bottom left, are among the inductees into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year. Getty Images

Foo Fighters, The Go-Go’s and Jay-Z were all on the ballot for the first time this year, with Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl now a two-time inductee. Grohl was previously inducted in 2014 as a member of a little-known indie rock band called Nirvana.

Foo Fighters also made this year's list with frontman Dave Grohl becoming a two-time inductee. Grohl was previously inducted in 2014 as a member of Nirvana. Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Other two-time inductees include Carole King, previously inducted with co-songwriter Gerry Goffin in 1990, and Tina Turner, previously inducted as part of Ike & Tina Turner in 1991.

Turner also came out the winner in the 2021 fan vote.

The Go-Go's, the most successful all-woman rock band of all time, rose to fame in the 1980s with "We Got the Beat," "Vacation" and other upbeat hits. George Rose / Getty Images

Artists or bands become eligible for induction into the Hall of Fame 25 years after the release of their first record.

The inductees are chosen by an international group of more than 1,200 artists, including current living inductees, historians and members of the music industry.

Todd Rundgren performed in the bands Nazz and Utopia and also scored several solo hits, including "Hello It's Me" and "Bang the Drum All Day." Scott Dudelson / Getty Images

Voters consider various factors, including an artist's musical influence on other artists, the length and depth of career and the body of work, innovation and superiority in style and technique.

The Hall of Fame also honored a few other artists this year.

Rapper LL Cool J was recognized with a Musical Excellence Award alongside two late musicians: rock guitarist Randy Rhoads and famed session musician Billy Preston.

German electronica pioneers Kraftwerk earned an Early Influence Award along with pioneering spoken word artist Gil Scott-Heron and Delta blues guitarist Charley Patton.

This year's inductees will receive their official awards at the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Oct. 30 at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, with a radio simulcast on SiriusXM’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Radio channel 310.

The induction ceremony will air on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max at a later date.