Robin Williams' son Zak posts tribute to late father: 'Your legacy lives on'

Comedian and Academy Award winner Robin Williams died six years ago, but his legacy lives on in his children, one of whom posted a heartfelt Instagram photo and caption on Tuesday.

His eldest son, Zachary Pym Williams, 37, wrote in the caption, "Dad, today marks six years since your passing. Your legacy lives on in your family and in those who carry your spirit within their hearts. We will continue to fight for what’s good in the world, for peace, and for connecting people instead of tearing them apart. Love you so much!"

Zak and Robin Williams at the Timo Pre Fall 2009 launch in New York City in 2008. Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Williams had a supercharged, nonstop comedic presence that made him a star from his earliest days starring in TV shows like "Mork & Mindy," then appearing later in movies like "Good Morning, Vietnam" (1987), "Dead Poets Society" (1989), "Awakenings" (1990), "Aladdin" (1992) and "Good Will Hunting" (1997), the film that earned him an Oscar for best supporting actor.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Williams with Matt Damon in "Good Will Hunting" (1997). The role won the comedian his sole Oscar. Miramax Films

He was married three times. Zak's mother is Valerie Velardi and Williams' other two children, Zelda, 31, and Cody, 28, come from his second marriage to Marsha Garces.

Robin Williams with then-wife Marsha (third from left) and children Cody, Zachary and Zelda (l. to r.) at a Tribeca Film Festival screening of "House of D" in New York City in 2004. Richard Corkery / NY Daily News via Getty Images

Despite his success, a new documentary claims a diagnosis of Lewy body dementia in Williams' later years may have contributed to his suicide, at 63.

Since his father's passing, Williams' eldest, also known as Zak, has made several public statements in remembrance of his father, and has been helping to remove the stigma surrounding mental health, including working with the coalition Inseparable to ensure all Americans have access to mental health care.

He also named his son, McLaurin Clement Williams, after his father, whose middle name was McLaurin.

Williams' daughter, Zelda, has helped raise money for homeless shelters on what would have been her father's 69th birthday this year, July 21, but chose to post a tweet on Monday noting she would be away from social media on the anniversary of his death.

"It is simply too much," she wrote in part, then included lists to suicide hotlines in follow-up tweets. "Reach out. Seek help. Keep fighting," she added.

"We try to focus on the joyful moments and memories," Zak told People Magazine in 2015, referring to his siblings. He added, "I miss him all the time. Often I see something or if I'm watching a film, I think, 'Oh, man, he would have appreciated this,' or, 'He would have gotten a laugh out of this.'"

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide please call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text TALK to 741741 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.