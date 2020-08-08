After video of Robin Williams mocking presidential candidate Joe Biden went viral this weekend, the late comedian's daughter took to social media to speak out.

Eric Trump, 36, tweeted a clip that featured Williams poking fun at the way Biden talks. Trump didn't add any commentary, but the clip included text that read, "Robin Williams Just Savages Joe Biden."

Zelda Williams, the 31-year-old daughter of the late actor, took to Twitter to condemn Trump for sharing the clip.

"While we’re ‘reminiscing’ (to further your political agenda), you should look up what he said about your Dad," she wrote. "I did. Promise you, it’s much more ‘savage.'"

She added, "Gentle reminder that the dead can’t vote, but the living can ♥️."

Many fans took to the Twitter thread to comment on the exchange, sharing a clip from the same 2012 comedy show where Williams jabbed Donald Trump.

Zelda's tweet comes just a couple weeks after she honored her late father on what would have been his 69th birthday.

"Today would've been Dad's 69th birthday, so to honor him (& that glorious number), I will be donating $69.69 to as many local homeless shelters as I can," she wrote. "Join me if you like, but regardless, know I am wishing you all at least one hearty, immature belly laugh on Dad today ♥️."

Recently, Zak Williams opened up to TODAY about how he is introducing his father's legacy to his 1-year-old son, McLaurin Clement Williams.

"I have slowly started showing photos and pictures to my son, things from movies and in animation that my dad was in," he explained. "... We have photos and memories around our home and he's drawn to them. And so when he sees the Genie from 'Aladdin' or when he sees a photo of his grandfather, he's drawn to it. And so we talk about it ... It's a nice way to carry on my dad's legacy related to our family history."