March 20, 2019, 12:22 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

Luke Perry’s daughter is getting support from someone who knows exactly what she is going through.

Earlier this month, Sophie Perry, 18, lashed out on Instagram at people who criticized the way she was mourning the death of her father.

"So to those of you shaming me for my language and my wardrobe and most disgustingly, my grieving process, do us both the favor and just unfollow," she wrote, in part. "It’s a waste of both of our time."

Robin Williams’ daughter, Zelda, jumped to her defense. Her father died by suicide in 2014.

“There will always be keyboard trolls waiting to tell you how to ‘properly’ publicly mourn to suit their impossibly silly standards, and while I will never understand their reasoning, know that however you decide to for you, that’s completely ok!” Williams commented.

“There are hundreds, THOUSANDS, more supportive people than there are a---- in this world thankfully, but I’ve been there, and that sudden, horrible spotlight at the worst moment of your life SUCKS HARD,” she continued. “Do what YOU need, when you need it, and take care of your heart first. And laugh, as loud and as often as you can. You’ve got this, and when you don’t, the people that love you have got you. Sending you and your family a big hug in this hard time.”

“Thank you so much,” Perry replied. “It’s inspirational to hear that from you. An example of being able to come through it. Through all the extra s--- we get on top of just the plain old Grief everybody in this situation goes through. It makes me feel more capable of overcoming this all. And I needed that. Thank you.”

Williams, 29, has previously spoken about losing her father.

“It’s going to take a lot of work to allow myself to have the sort of fun, happy life that I had, but that's important," she told NBC in 2015. "Anybody who has ever lost anyone works very hard to continue that memory in a positive way."

She also spoke about how people handled her reaction.

“It was very funny because for a while, no one would let me do anything,” she told Chelsea Handler in 2016. “I think there’s that reaction of like, ‘Oh, s--- are you OK?’ And then even if you are OK, they’re like, ‘Well, what’s wrong?’ And so for a while, I was just kind of left to my own devices.”