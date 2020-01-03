Robin Williams' daughter did the Disney character filter on Instagram — and got the Genie

Zelda Williams, the daughter of the late Robin Williams, did what most millennials have been doing this week: playing around with these really fun filters on Instagram where a random fictional character is picked for you.

She used the “Which Disney Character Are You?” filter, and of all the characters in the Disney catalog for her to get, she ended up with the Genie from "Aladdin."

It runs in the family, of course, since her father famously voiced that character in the 1994 animated classic!

Zelda shared video of the precious moment and her sweet response on Twitter, where it has racked up almost 2 million views as of Thursday afternoon.

Lots of people are taking to the replies to say how much the moment moved them, and to also point out that this could be a sign proving her dad is watching

"Dad's saying hi," tweeted one person.

Another replied, "I was not prepared for this," followed by a crying emoji.

Robin Williams died of suicide on Aug. 11, 2014 at the age of 63. Zelda, who was 24 at the time of his passing, has been open and candid on social media regarding her experience grieving her father.

In 2018, she shared a father-daughter photo to commemorate his birthday.