Robin Williams' daughter did the Disney character filter on Instagram — and got the Genie

Zelda Williams, the daughter of the late Robin Williams, did what most millennials have been doing this week: playing around with these really fun filters on Instagram where a random fictional character is picked for you.
She used the “Which Disney Character Are You?” filter, and of all the characters in the Disney catalog for her to get, she ended up with the Genie from "Aladdin."
It runs in the family, of course, since her father famously voiced that character in the 1994 animated classic!
Zelda shared video of the precious moment and her sweet response on Twitter, where it has racked up almost 2 million views as of Thursday afternoon.
Lots of people are taking to the replies to say how much the moment moved them, and to also point out that this could be a sign proving her dad is watching
"Dad's saying hi," tweeted one person.
Another replied, "I was not prepared for this," followed by a crying emoji.
Robin Williams died of suicide on Aug. 11, 2014 at the age of 63. Zelda, who was 24 at the time of his passing, has been open and candid on social media regarding her experience grieving her father.
In 2018, she shared a father-daughter photo to commemorate his birthday.
“It’s that time of year again. Everyone who has dealt with loss knows the pain of certain anniversaries, moments full of memory that come round like clockwork and usurp all others, no matter how hard you may try to prepare for or avoid them,” Zelda wrote in the caption.
“These weeks are the hardest for me, and thus, you’ll see me a lot less, if at all. For all the internet’s good intentions in expressing to me their fondness for dad, it’s very overwhelming to have strangers need me to know how much they cared for him right now. It’s harder still to be expected to reach back,” she continued.
Zelda added, “So while I’ve got the strength, consider this my one open armed response, before I go take my yearly me time to celebrate his and my birthdays in peace. Thank you for loving him. Thank you for supporting him and his life’s work. Thank you for missing him. I do too."
Earlier that year, she shared another pic with her dad, this time an adorable black-and-white featuring her still as a baby.