Robin Thicke says writing songs about late father Alan Thicke is 'therapeutic'

The past few years haven’t been easy ones for Robin Thicke.

When the singer, songwriter and “Masked Singer” panelist lost his father, beloved actor Alan Thicke, in 2016, it marked the beginning of a series of devastating events.

“I’ve always been a pretty positive person and obviously this five, six years I just went through challenged all of my preconceived notions of faith and positivity,” he said in an interview with the Associated Press.

A year after his father’s death, his manager, Jordan Feldstein, died, and one year after that, he lost his Malibu home in the Woolsey fire. Then, in 2020, his mentor, Andre Harrell, passed away.

But now, he’s able to see the light again — and he credits his own music for playing an important role in that.

“I just kind of woke up out of the fog, the creative fog I was in and personal fog I was in. Just started seeing the world a little differently, finally,” he told AP.

And once the fog lifted, he started writing songs for his new album, “On Earth, and in Heaven,” including deeply personal music inspired by his dad.

When asked if it was difficult writing about the man who meant so much to him, Thicke said it was anything but.

“It’s cathartic for me. It’s therapeutic,” he insisted. “It helps me get through my tough times. It definitely helped me. If it helps me, then maybe it’ll help somebody else. Maybe it’ll comfort them.”

And now that sense of healing is something he can add to other recent events that have lifted him up — like the December birth of his fourth child, a baby boy named Luca.

“In some ways, I've never been happier," Thicke explained during a chat with People. “In many ways, I don't think I've ever been this happy. This album is a testament to all the love in my life and the people who have gotten me here."

“On Earth, and in Heaven” comes out Friday.