Fashion designer Robert Cavalli dies at 83

Italian fashion designer Roberto Cavalli has died. He was 83.

The designer's high-end namesake brand, Roberto Cavalli, confirmed his death in a post on its official Instagram on April 12.

"A life lived with Love. It is with great sadness that today we say our final goodbyes to our founder, Roberto Cavalli. From humble beginnings in Florence, Roberto succeeded in becoming a globally recognized name, loved and respected by all, naturally talented and creative. Roberto believed that everyone can discover and nurture the artists within themselves. Roberto Cavalli's legacy will live on via his creativity, his love of nature and via his family, who he cherished," the statement shared on the brand's Instagram page reads.

The statement also included various quotes for which the designer is credited.

"Surround yourself with love because love will be the beacon of your life," one of the quotes reads.

Another reads, "I copy the dress of an animal because I love to copy God. I think God is the most fantastic designer."

In the comments section of the post, various users shared their condolences and memories of the designer.

"A huge void," Lorella Flego, a Scandinavian television presenter, wrote. "Rest in peace, my crazy Florentine."

"Rest in peace legend, the one and only," Noor Mian wrote.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.