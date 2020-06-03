10-year-old wows 'AGT' judges with performance of Lady Gaga's 'Shallow'

A star is born!

Ten-year-old singer Roberta Battaglia amazed the judges on “America’s Got Talent” with a powerhouse performance of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s “Shallow.”

Battaglia’s epic rendition of the hit song from “A Star Is Born” even earned her a Golden Buzzer from the newest “AGT” judge, Sofia Vergara. It was Vergara’s first use of the Golden Buzzer since joining the show this season, and it launched Battaglia straight through to the live shows in Hollywood.

“It was always my dream to be on 'AGT,' and now that’s coming true," Battaglia said. NBC

“It was amazing, it was breathtaking,” Vergara said. “You’re 10 years old. That’s impossible to sing like that at 10 years old.”

Battaglia said she started singing at age 3, when her dad, who’s also a singer, would give her the mic during his gigs and let her sing “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star.”

She was nervous at first on the “AGT” stage, and host Terry Crews even brought her a glass of water to help her calm down. But once she started singing, she belted out “Shallow” with the confidence and maturity of a singer three times her age.

The judges were blown away by her incredible performance. America's Got Talent

“That wasn’t you singing, was it?” Simon Cowell joked after her performance. “It wasn’t someone behind you?”

When the judges asked Battaglia what she would do with the show’s $1 million prize, she said she’d like to buy a new dog.

“I really want to give my dog, whose name is Happy, a little girlfriend,” she said.

Battaglia couldn't believe it when Sofia Vergara used her Golden Buzzer to send her straight through to the live shows. America's Got Talent

Battaglia broke down in tears of happiness when Vergara pressed her Golden Buzzer, and her mom ran onto the stage to give her daughter a hug.

Now that she’s headed directly to the live shows, she will have the chance to compete for America’s vote.

“I may only be 10 years old, but I have big dreams,” she said.