Robert Redford's filmmaker son James Redford dies at 58

James Redford, the son of actor Robert Redford, died on Friday from bile-duct cancer in his liver.

In a tweet James’ wife Kyle posted to his account, she wrote their family is “heartbroken.”

“Jamie died today. We’re heartbroken,” she wrote. “He lived a beautiful, impactful life & was loved by many. He will be deeply missed. As his wife of 32 yrs, I’m most grateful for the two spectacular children we raised together. I don’t know what we would’ve done w/o them over the past 2yrs.”

A representative for Robert Redford told TODAY he is “mourning with his family during this difficult time and asks for privacy."

"The grief is immeasurable with the loss of a child," his representative, Cindi Berger, told the outlet. "Jamie was a loving son, husband and father. His legacy lives on through his children, art, filmmaking and devoted passion to conservation and the environment."

According to his IMDb page, James has had health problems from a young age, including a rare autoimmune disease that affected his liver. His wife told The Salt Lake Tribune that his past liver disease had returned two years ago, and his doctors discovered cancer last November while he was awaiting a liver transplant.

James directed several documentaries usually covering the environment and health over the course of his career. In 2005 he also, together with his dad, founded The Redford Center in 2005, which produces films and provides grants to filmmakers who address climate change and the environment.

The Sundance Institute posted a thread mourning James' death on Monday evening.

"Jamie was a fierce advocate for the power of storytelling to drive impact on the issues that matter most, critical work that he did through @redfordcenter and in his own storytelling," the institute posted, in part. "Jamie was a deeply intuitive and kind collaborator. Our community of artists and colleagues grieves this loss, and sends condolences to the Redford family; Jamie’s warmth, passion and generosity of spirit will continue to inspire us."

His wife told The Salt Lake Tribune he was nearing completion on a documentary “Where the Past Begins” for PBS’s “American Masters” series. The film traces the immigrant journey of author Amy Tan (“The Joy Luck Club”).