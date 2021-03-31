After passing his driving test, Robert Irwin, son of late TV personality Steve Irwin, took his father's truck for a spin on a very important occasion: to meet his new niece!

The 17-year-old posted a photo of himself holding a red and white provisional license and standing in front of the mud-spattered vehicle.

"Passed my driving test!" Irwin captioned the shot. "My first solo drive was a super special one - took my dad's old Ute to see Grace in the hospital right after she was born."

Bindi Irwin, 22, gave birth to daughter Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, her first child with husband Chandler Powell, on March 25, their first wedding anniversary.

On Friday, Robert Irwin shared a photo of himself holding the newborn.

"Let the uncle adventures begin!" he wrote. "Love you so much Grace."

Robert Irwin also used the vehicle to learn how to drive, his mother, Terri Irwin, revealed in an emotional post in May last year after he received his learner's license.

"Remembering how much Robert loved being with Steve, parked at home pretending to drive," she wrote, alongside an old photo of her husband and son. "I know Steve would be incredibly proud, now that Robert has his L plates, and is driving Steve’s old ute."

Remembering how much Robert loved being with Steve, parked at home pretending to drive. I know Steve would be incredibly proud, now that Robert has his L plates, and is driving Steve’s old ute. pic.twitter.com/ureof3HQNG — Terri Irwin (@TerriIrwin) May 21, 2020

Bindi Irwin also used the utility vehicle to take her driver's test in March 2016. She shared a photo of herself posing with the officer who led the test and holding the same red and white provisional license.

"It was wonderful to take my test in St George and pass the first time and in my Dad's giant old ute!" she wrote at the time.

The vehicle has another special significance to the family. It was included in Steve Irwin's 2006 memorial service at the Australia Zoo's Crocoseum, when the Irwin children were 7 and 2.

Steve Irwin with his children, Bindi and Robert Irwin, at Australia Zoo. Newspix via Getty Images

Australian country singer John Williamson performed while standing on the vehicle.

Australian singer John Williamson sings from atop Steve Irwin's utility vehicle while surrounded by Australia Zoo staff during the memorial service for Steve Irwin. Dave Hunt / Getty Images

Steve Irwin died in September 2006 after being stung in the chest by a stingray while filming off the Great Barrier Reef.

