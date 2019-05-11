Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 11, 2019, 7:57 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Julia Curley

Rob Lowe, whose Hollywood career took off after the 1983 release of "The Outsiders," is celebrating 29 years of sobriety this week.

The actor and director, 55, took to Instagram to mark the milestone and encourage others struggling with alcoholism and drug abuse.

"Today I celebrate 29 years of sobriety," Lowe captioned an old photograph of himself. "Thank you to all those who have inspired me on this wonderful, challenging and life-changing journey."

The Golden Globe-winning actor committed to sobriety on May 10, 1990 and in 2014, Lowe told Oprah Winfrey that he loved going to rehab. "I didn't love the fact that I had to go and it was unbelievably painful but I like the science. I couldn't have gotten sober without rehab because I needed the science ... I needed to do the work. It was like going to law school," he said.

Lowe now encourages others to seek help to overcome addiction.

"If you, or someone you know, are struggling with alcohol or addiction, there CAN be a future of hope, health and happiness," he wrote on Instagram. "And it comes one day at a time. #recovery #ItWorks."

The movie star and father of two tweeted about his yearly achievement too.

“Sober 29 years today,” Lowe wrote. “Thank you to all who’ve inspired me along this wonderful, inspiring, challenging and life changing road.”

Lowe has a record of tweeting every year on May 10 and May 11 to celebrate his recovery. In 2017, the “Parks and Recreation” alum said he was “Grateful to God” for his “happy destiny.”

Last year, he tweeted about how the road to sobriety “ain’t easy, but it is simple!” He credited self honesty, humility, motivation and a strong relationship with a Higher Power for his success.

He tweeted on his 25th, 23rd and 20th sober birthdays as well.

Lowe certainly hopes others can find strength and hope in his story. He has now been sober for far longer than he struggled with alcohol abuse.

In June 2018, when Demi Lovato, 26, was hospitalized following a drug overdose, Lowe shared words of support for the young singer. He wrote on Twitter, "I don’t know you, @ddlovato but I am thinking of you. Hoping you come back to us! #recovery."

The following December, Lovato thanked her fans and followers for their love and encouragement. “All my fans need to know is I’m working hard on myself, I’m happy and clean and I’m SO grateful for their support,” Lovato tweeted.