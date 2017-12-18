Rob Lowe feeds firefighters battling flames near his California home

share tweet pin email

Thanksgiving was last month, but over the weekend, Rob Lowe threw a food-and-gratitude bash worthy of the holiday title.

After all, he and many other Californians in the path of raging wildfires have a lot to be thankful for when it comes to the firefighters battling the blaze.

In one photo from the occasion, the actor posed with a group of the brave crew members who've been working tirelessly against the massive Thomas Fire as it's grown closer to homes in Montecito — including Lowe's own.

"Thank you to all the crews from all over the country who stood tall and saved my town," he wrote.

Another shot showed the heroes enjoying a home-cooked buffet of burgers, spaghetti and more.

Dinner for new friends at our house. A post shared by Rob Lowe (@robloweofficial) on Dec 17, 2017 at 9:24pm PST

"Dinner for new friends at our house," he captioned the pic.

Before the meal, Lowe watched as the flames came uncomfortably close at times.

Horror and beauty. A post shared by Rob Lowe (@robloweofficial) on Dec 16, 2017 at 4:32pm PST

But he wasn't just a passive witness while the crews worked. The big and small-screen star even picked up a hose to help out.

"Helping earlier today," he wrote alongside the shot from Saturday. "You do what you can, but when it’s time.. you GO."

That last part is a serious warning to anyone in the path of the blaze, which is currently only 40 percent contained.