Rob Lowe feeds firefighters battling flames near his California home

Thanksgiving was last month, but over the weekend, Rob Lowe threw a food-and-gratitude bash worthy of the holiday title.
After all, he and many other Californians in the path of raging wildfires have a lot to be thankful for when it comes to the firefighters battling the blaze.
In one photo from the occasion, the actor posed with a group of the brave crew members who've been working tirelessly against the massive Thomas Fire as it's grown closer to homes in Montecito — including Lowe's own.
"Thank you to all the crews from all over the country who stood tall and saved my town," he wrote.
Another shot showed the heroes enjoying a home-cooked buffet of burgers, spaghetti and more.
"Dinner for new friends at our house," he captioned the pic.
Before the meal, Lowe watched as the flames came uncomfortably close at times.
But he wasn't just a passive witness while the crews worked. The big and small-screen star even picked up a hose to help out.
"Helping earlier today," he wrote alongside the shot from Saturday. "You do what you can, but when it’s time.. you GO."
That last part is a serious warning to anyone in the path of the blaze, which is currently only 40 percent contained.