Rob Kardashian made a rare appearance on Instagram to mark a milestone birthday with an endearing post dedicated to one of his sisters.

On June 27, the youngest Kardashian member shared a post to his profile, celebrating Khloe Kardashian's birthday.

“Happy Birthday @khloekardashian,” he wrote in the caption of the post, which featured an abundance of celebratory balloon and heart emoji.

“Wishing you nothing but good health and happiness forever, my darling buttercup!” he went on to add. “I love you so much and so thankful to have u in my life and for all that U do for Dream and I. I don’t know what I would do without you... Happy birthday.”

The post featured a picture of the two siblings side by side and an additional photograph of Khloe Kardashian alongside Dream Kardashian, Rob Kardashian’s daughter with former girlfriend Blac Chyna.

Khloe Kardashian, who turned 39 on June 27, was quick to respond to her brother’s post with an equally sweet message of appreciation.

“My baby!!!!” she wrote in response. “My favorite human being in the world. You’re my heartbeat.”

Rob Kardashian is three years younger than his older sister and is known to veer away from the spotlight.

This is especially true for Rob Kardashian’s presence on social media compared to his sisters, who post on platforms like TikTok and Instagram almost daily.

Rob Kardashian’s last Instagram was in February and paid tribute to his late father and attorney Robert Kardashian, who passed away in 2003.

Rob Kardashian rose to fame as a main cast member of his family’s hit TV show “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.” By Season 7, however, his appearances had notably waned. During an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” his oldest sister Kim Kardashian attributed his dwindling media presence to being less interested in the attention the show brought.

“He has his moods,” she said at the time. “Sometimes he’s like, ‘Look, I didn’t sign up for this,’ and then he’s like, ‘I’m cool to do it.’”